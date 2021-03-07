MUSIC TO YOUR EARS: Butler back on road, heading for Bundy

Australian singer-songwriter John Butler is set to play a solo show in Bundaberg next Sunday, March 14.

Australian singer-songwriter John Butler is set to play a solo show in Bundaberg next Sunday, March 14.

John Butler is back in Bundy, taking to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage solo next Sunday.

Next weekend's show is one of just a limited number of special, intimate gigs taking place around the country.

Having previously only performed in Bundaberg as The John Butler Trio, this will be the first time fans will have the opportunity to see him perform solo versions of his extensive back catalogue.

In the new live show, Butler is said to be sharing stories from the road and from his heart, while playing songs from his vast catalogue.

The show will start at 8pm on March 14.

Tickets are on sale now, A Reserve are $80 and B Reserve are $70.

For more information or tickets, phone the Moncrieff on 4130 4100 or click here.

MORE STORIES