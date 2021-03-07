Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian singer-songwriter John Butler is set to play a solo show in Bundaberg next Sunday, March 14.
Australian singer-songwriter John Butler is set to play a solo show in Bundaberg next Sunday, March 14.
News

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS: Butler back on road, heading for Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
7th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

John Butler is back in Bundy, taking to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage solo next Sunday.

Next weekend's show is one of just a limited number of special, intimate gigs taking place around the country.

Having previously only performed in Bundaberg as The John Butler Trio, this will be the first time fans will have the opportunity to see him perform solo versions of his extensive back catalogue.

In the new live show, Butler is said to be sharing stories from the road and from his heart, while playing songs from his vast catalogue.

The show will start at 8pm on March 14.

Tickets are on sale now, A Reserve are $80 and B Reserve are $70.

For more information or tickets, phone the Moncrieff on 4130 4100 or click here.

MORE STORIES

bundaberg entertainment john butler live music what's on bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        News The Iron Gate was bound for Gladstone when the chief officer authorised dumping of...

        Inside story of billionaire empire on brink of collapse

        Premium Content Inside story of billionaire empire on brink of collapse

        News The Queensland sugar city of Bundaberg could be in the firing line if the Greensill...

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...