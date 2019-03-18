Music to history lovers ears as Bundy organ restored

ORGAN RECITAL: Barry Davis gives the restored church organ a work out prior to the performance by Andrej Kouznetsov this Frday night at Christ Church Bundaberg.

ORGAN RECITAL: Barry Davis gives the restored church organ a work out prior to the performance by Andrej Kouznetsov this Frday night at Christ Church Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN180319ORG2

THE Bundaberg Christ Church pipe organ is one of just three in the country and this Friday it will ring out for a recital to celebrate the instrument's $100,000 compete restoration.

Bundaberg musician Barry Davis said the organ was shipped over from America in 1902 and installed in the original Christ Church in Bundaberg. It was later moved to the present site on Woongarra St.

Mr Davis said the 2018 restoration by Simon Pierce had done wonders for the historic instrument.

"The organ now is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

"There's so much more volume and so many more tone colours that we can utilise.”

He said the concert was going to be for the donors who helped raised the $100,000 for the restoration.

To have the organ was a "wonderful” thing to have for the community for many years to come.

This Friday there will be an organ recital by Andrej Kouznetsov, the organist of St John's Anglican Cathedral, Brisbane, from 7pm.

Donors entry is free and the public is welcome to attend for $10.

Mr Davis said while he wasn't sure of the program for the night, he believed it would be fantastic and hoped to see as many people attend and see the organ played in all its glory.

There will be drinks and nibblies after.

The Bundaberg Christ Church is on 59 Woongarra St.