TOO LOUD: Kelly Spencer had turned the music up after drinking wine, the court heard.

AVENELL Heights mum Kelly Spencer had her music up a wee bit loud on May 2 at 8pm when Bundaberg police knocked on her door.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told police heard loud noise inside and knocked repeatedly but no one answered.

Police turned her power off and when Spencer came out to switch it back on was given a noise abatement direction.

Spencer pleaded guilty and was fined $400, saying she drank some wine and had the music up.