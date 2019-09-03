Spring in the Vale poster Your Story Music Festival comes to Miriam Vale

Spring in the Vale is an all ages, B.Y.O. camping Music Festival, to be held in the Miriam Vale area (at Mount Tom) on Saturday the 21st of September. The festival is being held at Kenmay, a farm located at 1460 Fingerboard Road Mt Tom, a short 10 minute drive from the heart of Miriam Vale, in the direction of Agnes Water.

The festival is being organised by Ayla, a Sunshine Coast musician who has had success on triple j, nationally and internationally, with her music. Ayla’s parents own the Kenmay property and together they are putting on this family friendly event.

Ayla has organised a talented line up, including an Agnes Water favourite ‘Dear Willow’, who performed at the Agnes Blues and Roots festival earlier this year. Also performing at Spring in the Vale will be the talented Agnes Water local band ‘Sharman’s Daughter’, as well as: ‘Scrappy Coco’, a Sunshine Coast band that will have everyone on their feet dancing, ‘Forrest Run’, an electronic indie band that Ayla fronts, and also: ‘Anna and Jordon’, ‘Neighbour’, ‘Minor premiers’, ‘Joelle’, ‘Dorah Joacson’, ‘Christian Patey’ and ‘Fieu’.



Overnight camping and food will be available for purchase, and day parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at Oztix by searching for ‘Spring in the Vale’.



Tickets - https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/0587963b-5f02-440d-b4c6-e052f907388d



For further information, please join our facebook event (https://www.facebook.com/events/391769758113554/), or contact Karen on 0420896681.

