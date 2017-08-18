Music fest to draw 10,000-strong crowd

BUDDING musicians from Shalom College will take to the stage today at the annual Queensland Catholic Music Festival.

Held at Villanova Catholic College in South Brisbane, 135 students from Shalom have travelled down for the festival, which runs across four days and attracts more than 10,000 students.

Ten different groups from Shalom will be performing in a non-competitive format where each group is ranked at a gold, silver or bronze level. How this works is with six different schools performing in one section, gold could be awarded to four of those schools and silver to the remaining two.

Shalom students said they were looking forward to the opportunity to perform at the festival and also to hear and see groups from other schools perform.

The festival follows on from their recent success at the Bundaberg Eisteddfod.

Of the 10 groups performing from Shalom, there are jazz and concert bands, string and symphony orchestras, choir and vocal ensembles.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School will also be performing in the choir and string ensemble sections.

To learn more go to https://qcmf.com.au.