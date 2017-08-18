29°
News

Music fest to draw 10,000-strong crowd

18th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Shalom music students perform.
Shalom music students perform.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUDDING musicians from Shalom College will take to the stage today at the annual Queensland Catholic Music Festival.

Held at Villanova Catholic College in South Brisbane, 135 students from Shalom have travelled down for the festival, which runs across four days and attracts more than 10,000 students.

Ten different groups from Shalom will be performing in a non-competitive format where each group is ranked at a gold, silver or bronze level. How this works is with six different schools performing in one section, gold could be awarded to four of those schools and silver to the remaining two.

Shalom students said they were looking forward to the opportunity to perform at the festival and also to hear and see groups from other schools perform.

The festival follows on from their recent success at the Bundaberg Eisteddfod.

Of the 10 groups performing from Shalom, there are jazz and concert bands, string and symphony orchestras, choir and vocal ensembles.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School will also be performing in the choir and string ensemble sections.

To learn more go to https://qcmf.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
Man, 89, missing in Bundaberg

Man, 89, missing in Bundaberg

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate an 89-year-old man reported missing from Bundaberg.

Malcolm Roberts calls burqa an 'affront to homosexuals'

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts

“The Islamic people throw homosexuals off the roofs of buildings."

200 exhibitors at massive expo

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo is on this weekend.

Get excited over upcoming event

Politicians stop by 'agile' classes

DRUMMING UP SUPPORT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and shadow Education Minster Tracy Davis with St John's school visit.

St John's focus on innovative curriculum

Local Partners

Bundy coffee business is moving

THE love for her customers is what changed the mind of young coffee entrepreneur Hannah Aylward.

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

Chance to spot whales while out fishing

Phil Emmanuel ready to rock local festival

JAMMING: Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel will rock Moore Park.

Get ready to party!

Find out about 10c refund scheme at meeting

CHANGE COMING: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett says now is the time to start preparing for next year's changes.

Learn how to make cash from trash

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Leading smartphone maker Samsung has confirmed it’s poised to launch its biggest phone ever — literally — following its biggest ever phone disaster last year.

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah Costa, 24, admitted she felt ‘degraded’ by her treatment on The Bachelor.

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 95 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $157,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Quietly tucked away...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 99 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 99 Amalfi Court...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BUNDABERG BETTA HOME LIVING GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry