Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A snake was found in a Murwillumbah woman's home yesterday.
A snake was found in a Murwillumbah woman's home yesterday.
Offbeat

Murwillumbah woman's shocking snake discovery

Rick Koenig
by
13th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

MURWILLUMBAH resident Mikki Taylor was in the middle of renovating her caravan on a friend's property when she made a shocking discovery.

After packing a box full of keepsakes to put away in a cupboard, she felt something move against her arm and saw a flash of brown before she quickly ran outside to get her partner.

Inside the cupboard was a brown night tiger, a snake which is aggressive but not considered dangerous to humans.

Ms Taylor said she was "surprised and shocked" to find the snake due to the amount of noise which had been going on while renovating.

"I'm just surprised it got in there, we have to get it to out to find out how it got in, there's been so much banging and crashing going on and they hate noise so we don't know why it was in there," she said.

"This one just wanted to get away from me but I think we both got the biggest fright."

Ms Taylor said she'd had several encounters with snakes before and would let this one leave "on its own accord" unless it stuck around.

"We'll just make it really difficult for it to hang around by being noisy," she said.

"If that doesn't work we'll have to get it removed because we have two elderly cats and an old dog."

murwillumbah snake tree snake tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani lawyers weigh in on Bargara high-rise

    premium_icon Anti-Adani lawyers weigh in on Bargara high-rise

    News A LEGAL group lobbying against the Adani mine will address opponents of the proposed Bargara high-rise just days before a vote is held.

    • 14th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    We’re a tribal mob when it comes to cars

    premium_icon We’re a tribal mob when it comes to cars

    Motoring Queenslanders all have drive to be different, Michael Wray reports.

    • 14th Sep 2018 5:31 AM
    Cashless card opponents say fight is not over yet

    premium_icon Cashless card opponents say fight is not over yet

    News Cashless card introduction sparks fears

    • 14th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Start of road works has residents smiling

    premium_icon Start of road works has residents smiling

    News Long-suffering residents relieved

    • 14th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners