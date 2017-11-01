News

Murray to broadcast show from Bundaberg

IN TOWN: Paul Murray is televising his show from Bundy tonight.
IN TOWN: Paul Murray is televising his show from Bundy tonight. Robert Edwards

THE marginal state seat of Bundaberg will be the focus of national attention tomorrow night when Sky News' Paul Murray broadcasts his show live from the Club Hotel.

With Labor's Leanne Donaldson holding a slim 0.5 per cent margin and facing stiff opposition from LNP's David Batt and One Nation's Jane Truscott, Bundaberg is the seat that could decide who controls Queensland.

Murray, host of Paul Murray Live, is asking locals to come on down to the Club Hotel and give him their opinion of the political landscape in Bundaberg.

"Bundy is the perfect place for us to come," Murray said.

" It's going to be a tight race and it's the kind of place where the pollies talk a big game, but their failures can't be hidden.

"I want to put locals, not politicians, on the TV.

"So I want to meet as people as we can who are fired up and ready to chat on TV.

"You can have a swing at the local issues, the party leaders or the mess in Canberra.

"Nothing scares the political establishment more than giving normal people a microphone.

"They can't control it and the truth is the issues that matter to us are often the ones they don't want to talk about.

"So please come down the to The Club Hotel by 6pm, we will sit around a big table and thrash it out."

Murray said he didn't want people "just to rock up", he wanted them to email him to say they were coming.

The email to let Murray know you are coming is audience@skynews.com.au.

The NewsMail will be there to hear Bundaberg voters tell Australia the concerns of the people in the region.

Topics:  bundaberg bunelection2017 paul murray paul murray live qldelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Mum's beautiful tribute to lost son Nathan Spoor

Mum's beautiful tribute to lost son Nathan Spoor

TWELVE months ago today, Bundaberg received some tragic news. Young businessman Nathan Spoor had lost his life in a boating accident.

Banned anti-vaxers to speak at event

CONTROVERSIAL: A post er for Vaxxed.

Experts say we're lucky to live in an era with vaccines

Halloween tricksters take more than just treats

SCARY SITUATION: A man was asleep in the lounge room of the house when items were stolen from the room on Halloween.

Family at home as thieves steal wallet, watch

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Local Partners