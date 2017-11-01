Murray to broadcast show from Bundaberg

IN TOWN: Paul Murray is televising his show from Bundy tonight.

IN TOWN: Paul Murray is televising his show from Bundy tonight. Robert Edwards

THE marginal state seat of Bundaberg will be the focus of national attention tomorrow night when Sky News' Paul Murray broadcasts his show live from the Club Hotel.

With Labor's Leanne Donaldson holding a slim 0.5 per cent margin and facing stiff opposition from LNP's David Batt and One Nation's Jane Truscott, Bundaberg is the seat that could decide who controls Queensland.

Murray, host of Paul Murray Live, is asking locals to come on down to the Club Hotel and give him their opinion of the political landscape in Bundaberg.

"Bundy is the perfect place for us to come," Murray said.

" It's going to be a tight race and it's the kind of place where the pollies talk a big game, but their failures can't be hidden.

"I want to put locals, not politicians, on the TV.

"So I want to meet as people as we can who are fired up and ready to chat on TV.

"You can have a swing at the local issues, the party leaders or the mess in Canberra.

"Nothing scares the political establishment more than giving normal people a microphone.

"They can't control it and the truth is the issues that matter to us are often the ones they don't want to talk about.

"So please come down the to The Club Hotel by 6pm, we will sit around a big table and thrash it out."

Murray said he didn't want people "just to rock up", he wanted them to email him to say they were coming.

The email to let Murray know you are coming is audience@skynews.com.au.

The NewsMail will be there to hear Bundaberg voters tell Australia the concerns of the people in the region.