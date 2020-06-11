Murray slams ‘petulant’ border block

BROADCASTER Paul Murray has condemned the "petulance" of the Queensland Government's border restrictions, calling for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to give businesses certainty.

The Sydney-based broadcaster will rally for the border shutdown to be lifted during a special Sky News episode live from the QLD/NSW border tonight, where he wants to "show Australia the concrete bollards" stopping cashed-up customers returning to struggling businesses.

It comes as Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced the Government would consider easing border restrictions at the end of June, admitting businesses were "doing it tough".

Paul Murray will host a special episdoe of Paul Murray LIVE from the Queensland-New South Wales border on Thursday. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Great, no maybes. There is no justification for anything other than 'we re-open on July 1 unless something goes really wrong''," Murray told The Courier-Mail.

"We did our bit. We did everything we were supposed to do. We've all been good boys and girls. We beat it. It was never about 'everyone stay home until all of it's gone'.

"There are people who have mortgaged their houses, who have borrowed up to their eye balls. These people have lost Easter, Anzac Day and school holidays, they can't keep going like someone in a government job who can kick the can up the road for another two weeks."

"It's the great gulf between the people who risked everything and the people who risked nothing."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Queensland Governement would consider easing border restrictions at the end of June. Picture: Tony Martin

Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in four days and has just three remaining active cases.

Murray said struggling businesses should no longer stand for the daily "brush off" by the Government and with 19 days left in the month, need to be given the chance to prepare to re-open.

"I was talking to a lady who owns a wine bar in Noosa and she is crying because it's not just her livelihood, but she can't give the 12 people who work for her a job … and the family of those 12 people don't have any certainty over what they can pay for. That's the ripple effect of this petulance," he said.

"It's not about politics or whether I like her or don't like her … People are crying on national television because they don't know what's happening next."

While similar restrictions are in place in other states, Murray said "that's a kids excuse."

"The same courage that it takes to shut down is the same courage to open up," he said.

Originally published as Murray slams 'petulant' border block