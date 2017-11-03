News

Murray live in Bundaberg to talk politics

BUNDABERG LIVE: Sky News Paul Murray with his fans after his live show at the Club Hotel in Bundaberg.
SKY News presenter Paul Murray took the marginal state seat of Bundaberg to the nation Thursday night - and the voices of Bundaberg voters were heard around the country.

Murray brought his show to Bundaberg because it was the Palaszczuk Government's most marginal seat - Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson holds a wafer-thin 0.5% margin, and the seat could be the key to who takes power on November 25.

The live Bundy audience at the Club Hotel was a mostly conservative crowd with the mass of orange One Nation shirts standing out.

Their issues where varied with ride-sharing, electricity prices, government red tape, help for small business and unemployment among things brought up on the night.

Surprise guests were Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State One Nation leader Steve Dickson.

Ms Palaszczuk defended her government's record, saying they were the only party Queensland could trust when it came to asset sales.

Murray thanked the Bundaberg audience for arriving on short notice.

He said while some parts of the Bundy economy were thriving there was a lot doing it tough.

"Youth unemployment scares people who worry about their kids and the hospital is one of the oldest in Queensland," Murray said.

"They work hard, pay their taxes, love their city and get little more than a flying visit from politicians in return."

