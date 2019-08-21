Murray erupts in expletive outburst

Angry Andy Murray produced an X-rated rant at his own box as he endured a second straight comeback singles defeat.

The red mist descended as the Scot was beaten 7-6 7-5 by American world No.73 Tennys Sandgren during the Winston-Salem Open first round.

After wasting a set point in the first-set tie-breaker, the former world No 1 sat on his chair and erupted.

"F***ing no one in this team ever wants to say anything when there's something wrong, never," Murray said.

"Everything is perfect all the f***ing time. Kills me. F***ing joke."

His outburst was directed at his own coaching box.

Murray admitted last week his gran is extremely unhappy whenever he loses his cool on the court.

"I mean I still get in trouble for it today - behaving badly on a tennis court. I've just never been able not to behave well," the 32-year-old said.

"I just remember when I was playing a tournament when I was 14 in the Czech Republic and my mum and my gran came over to watch. I swore during my match and my gran didn't speak to me for about three months!

"I love my gran, she is the best, but I was gutted when she wouldn't speak to me. I still swear on the court. She knows I won't change now."

The good news is that during the two hours of combat, Murray was moving as good as he has ever been since the hip surgery in January.

Andy Murray wasn’t happy during the first set.

He certainly did not look like a bloke who has a metal hip implant.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is looking to gain match sharpness and hone his technique before embarking on a more rigorous playing schedule in the autumn.

It means he is debating whether to play a low-key ATP Challenger Tour event in North America or Europe while the US Open takes place.

"For my body it would be a good thing because I do feel at that level I will be winning matches each week," he told the BBC.

"And I think it would be good for my game as well because I'm not quite seeing the points as I used to.

"And if I can get more matches, I'll start to work that out a little bit quicker, and see it faster.

"I would probably rather stay playing outdoors because the next couple of tour events I'm playing are outdoors in Asia, but I haven't given it tonnes of thought."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

