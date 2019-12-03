Menu
Mick Murnane has been recognised with a state award.
Murnane recognised as the best in the state

Shane Jones
3rd Dec 2019 4:20 PM
GOLF: “At schools I try to make golf as much fun as I can.”

Bundaberg Golf Club PGA coach Mick Murnane spends most of his year trying to get juniors into the game and teaching them to be the best they can be.

Now, he is being rewarded for it.

Murnane won the Queensland MyGolf Deliverer of the year for his junior program.

He taught 2200 children this year about the game by visiting 17 schools in Gin Gin, Gayndah, Maryborough and Bundaberg.

He also teaches the best juniors at the Bundaberg, Gin Gin, Innes Park and Isis Golf Clubs, which keeps him busy.

“It was a real surprise,” he said. “I know of so many coaches and I rate their programs and learn from them.

“So my program must be pretty good too be recognised.”

Murnane said the focus when he taught children was to make it fun and just get them into the game.

“Lots of parent think it is an old person’s game,” he said.

“We try to make golf relatable and incorporate it into other sports.

“We then teach the rules and other aspect later.”

Murnane said his number one tip in the game is to have fun because it is a game.

The former professional golfer will now head to the annual Greg Norman Golf Dinner on the Gold Coast to be recognised as the best in Queensland.

He will also find out if he is the best in the country, competing against the best from other states for the honour.

