Murnane has Bundy golfers in the swing

Mick Murnane was nominated more than a dozen times as Bundy’s best coach.

While he doesn't have the nearly six decades of experience of boxing coach Sid Blair, the respect of the Bundaberg community still shines through for golfing coach Mick Murnane.

Mick's name kept popping up in nominations from a NewsMail Facebook post asking residents to name their favourite coach.

He has been a full-time coach for the best part of three years after realising he didn't quite make the cut to play professionally.

"You always think you can play, I quickly realised I wasn't quite good enough," Mick said.

But he has a knack for spotting talent in others and nurturing that talent into real skill.

"If I can't make it myself I might as well be part of a team," he said.

And it's a rewarding career, celebrating wins big and small with his students.

"It makes you feel very good, it's very rewarding," he said.

Mick's golfing career started back in his school days in country Victoria.

There was a golf course between his house and school, presenting an opportunity for him and his friends to play the first five holes on the way to school in the morning, and the last 13 on the way home.

He's been playing golf ever since, holding jobs in pro shops and working his way up.

"I had another golf job and it was a little bit too much inside work for me," Mick said.

Instead, he wanted to go outside and make a difference to someone's game.

This year, he's been around to 19 or 20 schools and taught the better part of 1500 new golfers the basics of the game.

He was at Bundy High as an all-inclusive coach, helping students with disabilities play a sport and achieve in ways they might not have had the opportunity to in team sports.

"A big bit of being an inclusive coach is trying to get all those markets that don't have a sport at the moment," Mick said.

Even to get nominated once by the community he said was very humbling.

"It shows you affected someone in a positive way," he said.

"It really shows you have made a difference for the community."

