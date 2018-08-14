MURKY WATERS: Who will foot the bill for further PFAS tests?

WHO exactly will foot the bill for additional investigations into the PFAS water contamination at Svensson Heights is open to interpretation.

The Department of Science told the NewsMail last night the state would continue to work with Bundaberg Regional Council in getting to the bottom of the chemical issue.

However, when asked whether the State Government would offer the council financial support in continuing the investigation and any potential remediation works, the department had little to say.

"The Queensland Government expects that polluters and 'responsible entities' (including site owners and/or operators) will engage proactively with communities when there is any potential that they may be exposed to elevated levels of PFAS," a spokesperson said.

"It is expected that these entities will appropriately manage the risks associated with PFAS contamination and remediate sites where necessary."

Last week the department released its investigation results, pin-pointing firefighting exercises that used foam containing perfluorinated substances such as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at the Bundaberg Airport as the likely source of the contamination.

The toxic chemicals were found to have contaminated the town water supply from the council's Dr Mays Rd bore in April.

"The investigations will need to understand the extent of the contamination to ensure that any risks to the community are properly understood and managed," a spokesperson said.

Recently the council announced it would be seeking financial help from the State and Federal Governments, should the probe into the contamination be extended.

It is believed the council has received little clarity on the topic.

But yesterday, the department said it had "discussed its findings with council and communicated its expectation that as a next step, further, more detailed investigations at the airport site be carried out by council".

Fire drills have been held at the Bundaberg Region Airport approximately every two years in accordance with Commonwealth licensing requirements. The last time any contaminants were used was in 2011.

These drills were undertaken by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

QFES has been contacted for comment.