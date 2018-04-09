Murgon woman's brush with royalty

HRH Prince Charles spoke to Evelyn Kingston outside the Bundaberg Rum Distillery on April 6.

HRH Prince Charles spoke to Evelyn Kingston outside the Bundaberg Rum Distillery on April 6. Mike Knott

ARRIVING on a rainy Bundaberg morning, Evelyn Kingston waited hours to see royalty.

And when the Murgon woman finally got the chance to meet Prince Charles, he did not disappoint.

"It was wonderful," Mrs Kingston said.

"He shook my hand and we chatted for a while. He was just so down-to-earth and spoke like you and I would speak, like he knew you.

"He held my hand and patted it, it was lovely."

The Prince of Wales headed north from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to visit the Bundaberg Rum Distillery on Friday.

When they initially joined the crowd, Mrs Kingston and her family were a few rows back from the fence line.

At one point her son-in-law asked the people in front, who just happened to be from Nanango, if Mrs Kingston could move closer and they happily obliged.

"That was wonderful of them to do that," she said.

Mrs Kingston said the royal family were the model of stability and grace.

"Why would we want to change it and become a republic? You just don't know who you'd get as a leader," she said.

"At least with the royals we know they are good people."

This wasn't the first time Mrs Kingston had a brush with the House of Windsor.

"I have seen the Queen, when she was young, when she was first out here, but I didn't meet her," Mrs Kingston said.

Mrs Kingston extended heartfelt thanks to the Nanango family.