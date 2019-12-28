Murdoch title goes on the line Final Maryborough Speedway meeting of the year

Joel Berkley going around the bend.

Joel Berkley going around the bend.

SPEEDWAY: The final meet of 2019 will be held tonight and tomorrow night at the Maryborough Speedway.

The two-day event will feature the production sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic. Murdoch was a speedway racer who died in a motor vehicle accident in 2012. The annual event honours his memory.

A field of 42 drivers will line up over the event to claim the purse of $3000 for the winner.

It will be a great night of racing with many talented drivers in the field, including local driver and reigning ­Australian champion Joel Berkley.

Berkley will have a tough challenge battling against seasoned drivers including Josh Harm, the current Queensland titleholder.

Drivers from as far away as Rockhampton and Lismore will make up the field.

Seven other Maryborough drivers – Dan Thompson, Bryce Lack, Tanya Matthews, Bryaden Pacey, Brandon ­Jarius, Scott Duthie and Scott Duthie – will be out to claim the win on their home track.

The junior sedans will also be in action over the event, racing for the silver crown.

A field of 31 will ensure that drivers will need to be at their best if they wish to lift the winner’s trophy.

Nostalgia sedans will also race and revive memories of years gone by.

Gates open at 1pm with ­racing from 4pm on both nights.

Cost of entry per night is $25 for adults or $20 for pensioners and students, with free entry for children under 12 years.

A family pass for two adults and two children costs $75.

For a full wrap-up of the event, including photographs, make sure you grab a copy of Monday’s Chronicle.