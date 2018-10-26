Murdoch has eyes on major prize

STATE CHAMP: Bundaberg's Jonty Murdoch with his gold and silver medal after success at the Queensland School Sports athletics titles in Cairns.

STATE CHAMP: Bundaberg's Jonty Murdoch with his gold and silver medal after success at the Queensland School Sports athletics titles in Cairns. Shane Jones

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Jonty Murdoch might have just conquered the state but now all he wants is to make up for last year at the nationals.

Murdoch is the best school sport discus athlete in under-11 after winning the title in Cairns last weekend.

He won with a throw of 39.17m, which was almost two metres clear of his next rival.

The Bundaberg East State School student also won silver in the shot put in the same age group with a 14.72m throw.

"We were hoping to get some good throws in the carnival, which we did,” he said.

"The discus was probably the better one, because I won it.

"The shot put I got a really good throw out there but the other kid got me with his third throw, which was a bit unlucky.”

The discus win was the Bundaberg Athletic Club And West Bundaberg Little Athletics member's second straight win after claiming the title in under-10 the year before.

"There was a bit of pressure but I tried to stay focused and keep a cool head,” he said.

"I knew if I threw close to my best, they'd have to throw big personal bests. That was what got me the win.”

Murdoch will now compete in both events at the nationals to be held in Melbourne from November 23 to 27.

He is hoping to get gold after getting silver in the discus last year in Adelaide despite battling illness for almost a month in the lead-up to the event.

"I'm hoping I can get over 15m for the shot put to secure a medal and in the discus I need to get around 44 metres to get a medal,” he said.

"I personally believe I need throw that far to deliver.”