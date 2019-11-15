Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Murderer Bevan Meninga back behind bars

by Kate Kyriacou, Jeremy Pierce
15th Nov 2019 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED murderer Bevan Meninga was back behind bars last night after being found in a stolen car.

Bevan Meninga.
Bevan Meninga.

Meninga, the brother of league great Mal, was released on parole in 2014 after serving 21 years for the horrific rape and murder of 19-year-old Sunshine Coast woman Cheree Richardson.

Cheree's body was found in parkland at Alexandra Headland in 1991, with Meninga later claiming he'd been drunk at the time. He'd beaten his victim to death with a tree branch.

This is the second time Meninga has been arrested since the Parole Board granted him release from Palen Creek, where he served out the end of his sentence.

In 2016, he was arrested for stealing a phone from a neighbour who told a court Meninga threatened to kill her before snatching it from her hand.

He disputed the threat but admitted to the theft.

It is understood he was arrested by Logan police yesterday and was expected to be charged last night.

More Stories

Show More
bevan meninga crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of bushfire alerts and evacuations

        Full list of bushfire alerts and evacuations

        News More than 70 fires burned across Queensland yesterday, including a series of spot fires that authorities believe were deliberately lit, and there could still be...

        59 fire crews at Woodgate

        premium_icon 59 fire crews at Woodgate

        News THE fire which started at Woodgate on Wednesday continued to burn into the night as...

        Nightmare trying to find a rental

        premium_icon Nightmare trying to find a rental

        News Waiting for a rental is a stressful experience but living with 11 people in the...