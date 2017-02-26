31°
News

Murder victim's father disgusted by TV segment

26th Feb 2017 1:48 PM
NOT HUMAN: A promotional shot being used by A Current Affair.
NOT HUMAN: A promotional shot being used by A Current Affair. news.com.au

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

READING the 25-page confession letter penned by his daughter Lateesha Nolan's murderer, Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach.

The detail of what Malcolm Naden had done to his 25-year-old cousin was so excruciating Mr Peet was convinced he was "not human”.

"He went into great detail of every part he cut off her. How he broke her back. It was very, very gory,” he said.

"I thought 'he's not human'. One human couldn't do this to another.”

It took Mr Peet two hours to read the devastating letter and the three years since to try and deal with it.

But during the weekend, all the horror and that sickening feeling was brought right back in exactly 30 seconds.

On Saturday a video popped up on Mr Peet's Facebook feed that Channel 9's A Current Affair had posted the night before.

"The shocking confessions of Malcolm Naden,” the post read. "The multiple killings in his own words.”

In the clip, a shadowed figure - an actor resembling Naden - recites what the program boasts to be the jailed killer's "own words”.

"I've killed people close to me,” he says. "I'd like to say I feel something for the victims, but it would be a lie.”

The words are deeply disturbing, but it wasn't Naden's chilling quotes that shocked Mr Peet. It was the fact it was the first he was hearing about the "must-watch TV exclusive”.

Mr Peet is furious that Nine has given his daughter's murderer a voice and plans to broadcast his side of the story.

He is even more angry the network produced and promoted the story without his knowledge and is calling on Nine to pull the story.

"I felt sick to the guts. It was disturbing and devastating seeing that. I'm very shocked,” he told news.com.au.

"They've said it's his confession and the only thing I can think about is the confession that I've read. What was in that confession was unbelievable. Something I've never seen in a horror movie or anything ... It's worse than Wolf Creek.”

Nine said it produced the story "with the involvement of family members of the victims”, but Mr Peet denies he was contacted.

Naden confessed to Ms Nolan's murder followed his dramatic arrest in 2012.

Australia's most wanted man, he spent seven years on the run and was captured by police living in a tiny hut amid dense bushland.

After his capture he was sentenced to life for the 2005 murder of 15-year-old Dubbo girl Kristy Scholes as well as a further 21 years for murdering Ms Nolan that same year.

Mr Peet said he has purposely kept most of what he read in Naden's confession to himself so not to inflict its disturbing content on to others.

But he now he fears the words will be shared with thousands, including his grandchildren.

"Even what was just in that clip. My grandchildren are going to see this, Lateesha's children, and that's not fair,” he said.

"A lot of people are telling me, you gotta stop this Mick, and I'd like to stop it.”

Mr Peet is backing calls for viewers to boycott A Current Affair and not watch tonight's program. That's if he can't stop it going ahead.

"I'd like Channel 9 to sit down with families and have a chat with us before they go and do this,” he said.

"They don't understand how big of a shock it is. It has devastated me.”

Mr Peet is still reeling from his "beautiful” daughter's murder, and the subsequent devastation their loss and the years of uncertainty and media attention have caused.

He says he still hasn't given Lateesha a proper farewell with remains discovered near Dubbo only last year still unable to be released for the traditional Aboriginal burial the family has planned.

The A Current Affair segment is an unwelcome addition to the pain Mr Peet already carries, but he has a request for people who do watch the program: "Just remember how sadistic he is.”

news.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  a current affair lateesha nolan mick peet murder

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Bundy's little brave heart after third operation

Bundy's little brave heart after third operation

TRUST is what helped pull Noah and his mum through open-heart surgery.

Murder victim's father disgusted by TV segment

NOT HUMAN: A promotional shot being used by A Current Affair.

Dad furious sadistic murderer has been given a voice

One-stop tourism shop set to open in Bargara

HUB: Michael Owens at Bargara Coastal Accommodation.

Couple opens information centre for visitors

150 residents meet to fight for their dump

FIGHT BACK: Residents met with council representatives over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close.

Councillor promises to fight tooth and nail

Local Partners

Bundy's little brave heart after third operation

TRUST is what helped pull Noah and his mum through open-heart surgery.

New bridge taking shape

OVER TROUBLED WATER: Construction is coming along nicely on the new Monto-Mt Perry bridge.

Works to be completed mid 2017

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

GOING GOING ..

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $209,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!