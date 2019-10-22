Murder trial: ‘He asked if I would go belt this guy’

A MAN accused of murdering Gary Ryan told his neighbour he was going gun shopping in the weeks before the Central Queensland father's death, a court has heard.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Mr Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Both men are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

During the second day of the trial, Crown prosecutor Catherine Birkett called Mr Spencer's Dubbo neighbour Trevor Porch to give evidence.

Mr Porch told the court that in August 2016, Mr Spencer had told him he was going to Cabramatta to "look for a gun" with another person and asked him if he wanted to go "belt" someone up in Queensland.

"He said to me … (another person) asked him if I would go up to Queensland and belt this guy," Mr Porch said.

"I said 'Oh don't be stupid'."

The court heard Mr Porch did not see Mr Spencer for about a week and his neighbour returned with a bandage on his hand.

"(Mr Spencer said) he'd been out cutting wood to make some furniture … and that he fell over and cut his hand on an axe," Mr Porch said.

Mr Porch also said that Mr Spencer had shown him a 1m samurai sword.

Under cross examination from Mr Spencer's defence team, Mr Porch said the sword was "rubbish" and appeared to be ornamental.

In his opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle said Mr Ryan's mother and 15-year-old daughter Aimee Ryan were at home at the time of the murder.

"It would seem the attack was a most brutal and violent one," Mr Boyle said.

"(Aimee) went across the road to get help. She tried to keep her father conscious until the ambulance arrived. She saw a pool of blood near tyres … and she saw a sword and also a knife."

On the first day of the trial Mr Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept the lesser plea.

The trial is expected to last two weeks and continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional