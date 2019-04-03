Man accused of 'body in freezer' murder named in court

Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.

THE suspect in the murder of Goodna man David Thornton is expected to arrive in the city later this afternoon following his extradition from NSW.

The Peak Crossing man was arrested in Byron Bay on Tuesday after Ipswich detectives executed an arrest warrant.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, who police alleged knew Mr Thornton, faced an extradition hearing in Tweed Heads Local Court this morning via video link from the police cells.

His lawyer did not oppose the extradition.

David Thornton was last seen about a month ago. His family hold grave concerns for him. Queensland Police Service

Weaver will likely face Ipswich Magistrate's Court late this afternoon to be formally charged with murder.

A freezer containing human remains was discovered after police excavated Mr Thornton's property on Parker St Goodna on Monday.

Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna.Monday 1st April 2019. (AAP Image/Richard Waugh) AAP - Richard Waugh

Police were also expecting the results of an autopsy to arrive later on Wednesday, after which they anticipate they will be able to confirm who those remains belong to.

Insp Briese said police could not comment on the possible cause of death at this stage.