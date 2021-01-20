Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with his girlfriend’s alleged murder after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.
A man has been charged with his girlfriend’s alleged murder after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.
Crime

Man charged with killing woman six months after death

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jan 2021 3:16 PM

A man has been charged over the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Sydney's south last year, six months after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.

Weijie He will appear before Sutherland Local Court from a bed at St George Hospital after police were finally able to interview him over the death of Liqun Pan on Wednesday morning.

Police say Mr He, 21, was found with serious injuries on a Chisholm Street in Wolli Creek having apparently fallen from a nearby apartment block on Brodie Sparks Drive on June 27, 2020.

Liqun Pan was found dead in her Wolli Creek apartment.
Liqun Pan was found dead in her Wolli Creek apartment.

Mr He was taken to St George Hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

The next day detectives discovered the body of a woman in a unit inside the building, who was later identified as Chinese national and student Ms Pan.

Police believed her death to be suspicious and formed Strike Force Bazentin to investigate.

Liqun Pan was farewelled at a funeral in Sydney in September.
Liqun Pan was farewelled at a funeral in Sydney in September.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended St George Hospital just after 10am today, and interviewed the 21-year-old man," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He has been charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today via AVL (audio-video link)."

Ms Pan had been living in Australia to study at an English language college.

She had been seeing Mr He for about two years, police said at the time of her death.

Originally published as Murder charge after 6 months in hospital

court crime domestic violence liqun pan police weijie he

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD ARREST: One person in custody after police rush to scene

        Premium Content CBD ARREST: One person in custody after police rush to scene

        News It’s believed a police officer may have been punched in the face during the ordeal.

        • 20th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
        ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        Premium Content ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        News Millaquin Bend option should be reconsidered if levee is not progressed or delayed...

        PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        Premium Content PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        News Responsible for fisheries, immigration and drug law enforcement operations, the...