Stabbed to death: Murder charge after man killed

A 57-year-old man has been stabbed to death in the coastal town of Yandaran, north of Bundaberg, and a second man, 34, charged with his murder.

Police say officers were called out amid reports of a "disturbance" between two men on Monduran Rd at 9pm on Tuesday.

Police have taped off the area.

They found the 57-year-old with stab wounds and started first aid, but he was declared dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Yandaran man has been charged with one count of murder - domestic violence offence.

He is to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 6.