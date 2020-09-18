Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One of the 12 men charged with murder over a deadly gang attack at Zillmere on Sunday had three outstanding warrants for his arrest
One of the 12 men charged with murder over a deadly gang attack at Zillmere on Sunday had three outstanding warrants for his arrest
Crime

Murder accused had three outstanding warrants – court

by Vanessa Marsh
18th Sep 2020 9:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the 12 men charged with murder over a deadly gang attack at Zillmere on Sunday had three outstanding warrants for his arrest when police caught up to him on Wednesday, The Courier-Mail can reveal.

Redbank man Juma Makuol Deng Makuol, 23, had the latest of three arrest warrants issued on September 1, just 13 days before the alleged gang attack on Sunday which led to him being arrested and charged with murder, affray and 12 acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on Wednesday.

MORE

'Bats, blades' used in deadly park melee

More arrests after 10 charged with gang murder

NAMED: 10 charged with murder over violent gang attack

Makuol was charged along with 11 other men in relation to the alleged attack on 13 people at a Zillmere park on Sunday evening, including 19-year-old Girum Gebayaw Mekonnen who died.

But Makuol was already facing a string of outstanding offences over separate unrelated incidents in December and May.

Girum Mekonnen has been identified as the young man who lost his live in a gang fight at Zillmere on Sunday afternoon. Picture Facebook
Girum Mekonnen has been identified as the young man who lost his live in a gang fight at Zillmere on Sunday afternoon. Picture Facebook

 

He is also facing four charges of breaching bail and three counts of failing to appear as ordered by a court.

According to court documents, it's alleged Makuol failed to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court as required on September 1.

It's alleged he also failed to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court weeks earlier on August 13 in relation to three charges.

He is also charged with four counts of breaching bail.

Those 14 charges are in addition to the 14 charges he now faces in relation to the alleged Zillmere attack.

 

SES search fields and creeks around the crime scene in Zillmere. Pic Peter Wallis
SES search fields and creeks around the crime scene in Zillmere. Pic Peter Wallis


Makuol will face the Brisbane Magistrates Court again for mention on November 16.

His co-accused in the Zillmere attack include Kresto Wal Wal, 24, Yohana Wal Wal, 19, Gabreal Wal Wal, 27, Santo Wal, 32, Majok Riel Majok, 18 and Chan Kuchmol Kon, 24, all from Redbank Plains, and Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, 21, of Bray Park, Alex Edward Deng, 18, of Collingwood Park and Goodna man Joseph Lokolong, 24.

Two more men aged 19 and 26 will also face court today after being charged late last night in relation to the attack.


Originally published as Murder accused had three outstanding warrants - court

court crime girum gebayaw mekonnen juma makuol deng makuol murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really changes”

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        Premium Content Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        News The court heard he also allegedly sent abusive emails to the admin officer but that...

        10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        Premium Content 10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        News THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of...