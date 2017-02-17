Bundaberg murder accused facing more charges

A BUNDABERG man accused of murder has been committed to stand trial in the Bundaberg District Court on a number of drug charges.

Luke Michael Turnbull, 36, remains in custody after being committed to the Bundaberg Supreme Court, accused of killing 24-year-old Landon Delinecourt.

Mr Delinecort died from stab wounds on November 27, 2015 following an incident outside a Branyan home.

Appearing via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Turnbull entered no plea to eight charges, six of possessing dangerous drugs, one of possessing a relevant substance and one of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

The prosecution alleges police found testosterone, diazepam, tramadol, marijuana seeds as well as a condenser, pipes and chemicals used to produce belonging to Turnbull when they searched an address on November 28, 2015.

Among the evidence handed up yesterday was nine witness statements, including those of the investigating police, the drug analysis of tablets and marijuana seeds and reports from the Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team.

Turnbull did not apply for bail as the case was referred to the Bundaberg District Court on a date yet to be set.