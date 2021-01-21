Murder accused faces string of charges

Caleb Rutherford, 24, was charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Ingham in January.

THE man charged over the violent killing of a young man in Ingham's town centre has had a string of other unrelated charges heard in court.

Police allege Caleb Rutherford, 24, fatally stabbed 20-year-old Josh Hyde as he walked home with two women on January 10. The 19 unrelated charges include serious assault of a corrective services officer, possession of a knife in a public place as well as multiple weapons and domestic violence charges.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, pictured being taken to Townsville Watchhouse. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Rutherford remains behind bars and did not appear in court for the proceedings yesterday where he was represented by defence solicitor Jamie Scuderi of Purcell Taylor Lawyers.

Ms Scuderi said the charges were subject to case conferencing and asked they be adjourned to marry up with her client's other charges.

When Rutherford's murder charge was mentioned for the first time in court last week, Ms Scuderi said he intended to fight the charge and that the matter would be contested.

The case against him will return to court later this month.

