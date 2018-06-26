Murcotts almost ripe for picking

OUT with Imperials and in with Murcotts, another variety of mandarins is set to sweeten the citrus season as it nears its end.

Prices have firmed up for the firm-skinned Murcott, and Sandbar Citrus owner Bevan Young said the months ahead were looking fruitful.

"The export market for Murcotts is looking extremely good this year," Mr Young said.

"The crop is down across the region and prices have been building up over the past three or four years."

Mr Young said prices for Murcotts had jumped a few dollars since last year, which was also up on the year before.

He said one factor was the strengthening of economies in the Asian countries they exported to, predominantly Thailand and China.

"More people are able to afford expensive products and, even though mandarins are quite affordable here, it's still a luxury item in other countries," Mr Young said.

Murcotts have a sweeter and deeper flavour. Felicity Ripper

Orchards benefited from decent rainfall early in the season and a lack of wild weather.

"Fruit quality, on the external part of it, was good throughout the early-season mandarins so we're expecting that to flow through to the Murcotts," Mr Young said.

He said despite some issues impacting the industry across the district, on average Imperials did a lot better than previous years too.

"The rainfall we had in spring threw something out of whack with them but it only seems to have affected the Imperials, other varieties seem to be doing fine," Mr Young said.

"Generally fruit size should be pretty good, and skin and texture is looking good with the Murcotts, so that's another important factor in exporting to Asian countries."

Imperials are popular because they have few seeds and their loose skin makes them easy to peel, but this isn't so good for the export market.

Most years, only a small amount of Imperial mandarins will be air freighted to countries close by, including Indonesia.

"For the export market we need a firmer fruit, like Murcotts, because it has to travel in a boat for three weeks," Mr Young said.

"The flavour on the Murcotts is also deeper and sweeter and, when grown in the right conditions, you get a really nice smooth skin texture."

Gayndah orchards are preparing to be busy. Felicity Ripper

Mr Young made his way into the industry in the late 1990s when Imperials were the main variety grown in Gayndah.

The export industry was fairly small but orchards could produce fruit right throughout the season as they grew several varieties.

In recent years, production has shut down for a few weeks mid-season.

"Through the 2000s, demand for the mid season varieties fazed out from the major chain stores in Australia and they began requesting only specific varieties such as Imperial and Murcott," Mr Young said.

"For the last five years we've sort of been sitting in limbo and we've gone back to our mainstay which has resulted in production overtaking demand and the price dropping."

But it's not all doom and gloom.

"In the last couple of years, with the export market firming up, it's given us other options," Mr Young said.

"Not just Murcotts either, Navel oranges have come back into fashion and we have an export market for those now too.

"There's some light at the end of the tunnel."

Sandbar Citrus will begin picking Murcotts in the next week or two and the season will run through to mid August.