Mural shows off our local products

IT'S the brightly coloured corner of art featuring all things local and now, the #TasteBundaberg mural is ready to have its photo snapped and shared across social media.

The wall, situated on the outside of The Brewhouse on Tantitha St, celebrates Bundaberg's vibrant and diverse agricultural and culinary endeavours.

Sprinkled in among the region's iconic landscapes and cityscapes are the products of the six local partners who made the project possible - Bargara Brewing Company, Bundaberg Rum, Bunda Ginga, Macadamias Australia, Mamminos Ice Cream and Nourish Café.

Artist Mark Terry, of Marks ART Creative Enterprises, said the challenging project had been a long time in the making.

"How to please six clients in one mural and honour them all equally was no easy task, and now more than ever, I needed to please the whole of the Bundaberg community and anyone visiting the area," he said.

"I certainly love Bundaberg and how much good stuff is being done right on our doorstep.

"I jumped at the chance to share that."

Councillor Judy Peters poses at the mural outside the Brewhouse in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN061217MURAL7

Mr Terry said it took a number of weeks for the true style of the mural to develop.

"For instance the turmeric plant in the girl's hands and the butterfly; the chrome on the truck; the clouds and even the thick bold shading," he said.

The mural was developed in consultation with The Brewhouse and the Place Activation Program of the Bundaberg Regional Council managed by Creative Regions.

Anthony Rehbein from Bunda Ginga outside The Brewhouse in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN061217MURAL6

Artistic Director of Creative Regions Shelley Pisani said to celebrate the unveiling of the project, locals and visitors could win an incredible hamper just be taking and sharing a snap.

"So fittingly, the hamper that is up for grabs will be filled with amazing treats from the partners that will have one lucky winner's Christmas table groaning under the weight and is valued at hundreds of dollars," Ms Pisani said.

"Anyone over the age of 18 can enter just by snapping a selfie with the mural, located on the outside of The Brewhouse, 10 Tantitha St, and sharing on a public Instagram account with the hashtag #tastebundaberg."

The competition runs until 12pm on December 22.