Munro, country music marvel

IN THE LIMELIGHT: Bundaberg country music star, Matthew Munro performing at the Bundaberg 33rd Annual Easter Roundup.

BUNDABERG country music star Matthew Munro has cleaned up at the Bundaberg 33rd Annual Easter Roundup and the Toowoomba Country Rush Festival.

The 17-year-old said he started singing for about seven years and his love for performing has only grown over the years.

"County music is my passion,” he said.

"I love to tell stories to an audience - to make them react and feel something.

"I started singing at school and people told me I was good and everyone was so supportive that I started singing and then playing guitar.”

Matthew won the Overall Junior Performer and the People's Choice at the Easter Roundup and while he was ecstatic with both awards, he said being selected as the audiences favourite is something special.

"It was the absolute best feeling because it's so different when it's the judges,” he said.

"Because the judges are looking to critique you, but the audience is just listening and enjoying themselves.”

Matthew said their are different vibes at different scaled events.

"At the smaller events I feel more calm and chill,” he said.

"Then at bigger crowds everyone's eyes are on you and you just feed off the adrenaline.”

The up-and-coming singer/song-writer also brought home the Champion Performer Toowoomba Country Rush Festival at the end of March.

He said his first big event was in front of his home town at the Easter Roundup four years ago and to be able to still play for Bundaberg "feels so good”.

Having performed at a range of different events, however Matthew has his eyes on the Broadway stage for country music singers... Nashville.

"Isn't it every country music singers dream to perform in Nashville?” he said.

To be a part of the ACM and to be headlining the Gympie Muster are all a part of the country music dream for Matthew.

While country music is his forte, Matthew said he can cover everything from pop to punk rock throughout his performances.

The aspiring professional is also a song writer, having written five songs already, he is planning on releasing an EP in the near future.

"I draw a lot of inspiration from my family and from hearing people around me,” Matthew said.

"The last song I wrote was about my brother.

"I'm always keeping an out in case something pops up.”

If you would like to keep up to-date with Matthew and his music career, head to his Facebook page, Matthew Munro Music.