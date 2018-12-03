Munro achieves rare feat in junior cricket

LOCAL TALENT: Bundaberg's Julie Munro took five wickets in junior cricket last Saturday. She is also the best bowler in under-12 competition at the moment.

LOCAL TALENT: Bundaberg's Julie Munro took five wickets in junior cricket last Saturday. She is also the best bowler in under-12 competition at the moment. Shane Jones

CRICKET: Meet one of the best bowlers competing in under-12 junior cricket this season.

Bundaberg's Julie Munro is not only one of the best junior girl bowlers in the region, she's even beating the boys.

Munro last weekend took the first five wicket haul from a Bundaberg player in either under-12, under-14 or under-16 against Brothers Escapes.

She took five for 16, cleaning up the top order first before coming back later on to guide the side to a win.

Munro said a simple technique helped her.

"There was a good spot on the batsmen's toes on the pitch that I could aim at,” she said.

"The ball was also swinging quite well.”

But Munro isn't a one weekend strike bowler.

She's been terrorising batsmen all season.

Munro holds the best average in the competition and strike rate as well.

She concedes under seven runs per wicket she takes and gets one every two overs.

It's not bad for someone who struggled to grasp the concepts of bowling when she started.

"I've been playing for four years,” she said.

"Since last year I've improved in my bowling and got faster and got swing as well.

"I think my height (has helped) because I have grown over the last couple of years.”

Munro said the focus on her game was to improve her batting.

"My first couple of years I wasn't recognised for anything,” she said.

"It's only really the past couple of years I've been known for my bowling.”

Munro said she got involved through her family to play the game.

Her sister, brother and father all play.

The 12-year-old said she wanted to one day play for Australia and it was inspiring watching the team win the T20 World Cup last weekend.

"I really enjoyed watching the girls play last Sunday (and win),” she said.

The Bundaberg State High School student is in action today against Isis at 8am.