Mundubbera Ride Share launches this weekend

RIDE ON: Mundubbera Ride Share driver Sylvia Stevens stands in front of the service's Toyota Camry. Jake Finnigan

A NEW ride-sharing service will launch in Mundubbera this weekend.

Mundubbera Ride Share will officially begin operations in the North Burnett town this evening, driver Sylvia Stevens revealed.

"It officially starts as an every weekend thing this Friday night," Ms Stevens said.

"At the moment, it's only on the weekend."

Ms Stevens said she'd been discussing the idea for the ride-share service with Gayndah Taxi Service for the past couple of months.

"We had the Gayndah Taxi over here on Mundubbera Show weekend and it really paid off, and I've been discussing that we need something here for the last couple of months," she said.

"It operates under the Gayndah Taxi Service."

She said the service might expand operations if the community supported it.

"If the community gets behind us, we'll look into expanding as an everyday service," she said.

"It's not worth us getting involved full-time until we've trialled weekends for a few months.

"It needs to be worth our time and money to bring it here full-time."

Ms Stevens said the service was a way of giving back to the community.

"We're trying to do more for the locals, especially the elderly," she said.

"At the moment it's only a sedan, so wheelchair lifts aren't available.

"If people need a car seat or capsule for kids or babies, they'll need to book at least 15 minutes in advance."

She encouraged people interested in the service to look it up on Facebook.

"People can look us up on Facebook under Mundubbera Ride Share, or call 0457 322 483," she said.