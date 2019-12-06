‘MUNDUBBERA MYER’: Christmas pop-up shop opens

A successful sale at the Burnett Christmas pop-up shop in Mundubbera. Picture: Ruth Vicary

LIKENING their first day to a "Myer Boxing Day sale", co-organiser Ruth Vicary says she was ecstatic about their shop's opening day.

The Burnett Christmas pop-up shop opened on December 4 at 63 Lyons St, Mundubbera, to a crowd of keen shoppers.

"There was a mob who just came through [Wednesday] morning, and we've just been full-on the whole time," Mrs Vicary said.

"Our first order was over $250 for little bits and pieces they were picking up, which was spectacular."

Running until December 14, the project offers an avenue for small business owners in the North Burnett to sell their homemade products.

"There's someone from every town from the North Burnett regional council area contributing to this until December 14," she said.

"It was like Myer had opened up in Mundubbera, it just felt like a Myer Boxing Day sale."

Exhibitor Emma Muirhead said she had already sold 10 per cent of her wares on Wednesday morning, commending the pop-up shop on their efforts already.

"We've been well supported already which is great, and it's been a very productive morning," Mrs Muirhead said.

"I sell larger rustic home decor items, such as frames and wooden items, and I'll be making more for a fresh start Monday though, that's for sure, after today's turnout."

Originally started by Central Burnett Landcare, organisers were able to receive funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to encourage small businesses.

Mrs Vicary said the project had been already been able to help those small business entrepreneurs make some cash so they can spend in the town.

"We have one lady here who makes fridge magnets, and the income from that helps her buy her groceries, just from her doing her handicrafts," she said.

"That's what it's all about, supporting local businesses just like her."

The shop will be open late on Friday, December 6, for Mundubbera's Christmas in the Park.