Mundubbera growers lead the way in Asian export

SWEET OPPORTUNITY: Susan Jenkin is excited Ironbark Citrus can explore new export markets in the Philippines thanks to a State Government grant. Felicity Ripper

MUNDUBBERA'S Ironbark Citrus is set to explore a new export market in the Philippines which could create new opportunities for growers across Australia.

Currently, citrus producers export lower-grade fruit to the Philippines, but a grant from the State Government will allow Ironbark Citrus to explore the possibility of a high-value market.

Owners Susan and Allen Jenkin saw the potential in the market due to population growth and an expanding middle class.

They have three Australian-based exporters who will partner with them on their three-stage project: BGP International, Lee McKeand Produce and Mildura Fruit Company .

"The first stage is to follow a container of fruit through and see what happens, from when we load it on the farm all the way to when it reaches the consumer," Mrs Jenkin said.

"We'll see if there's anything affecting the quality of fruit by the time it gets to the consumer.

"We're then going to do consumer research to find out exactly what the consumer likes about Australian mandarins, including varieties and sizes.

"Using that information, we plan to do a trial promotion with a few selected partners in the Philippines."

Ironbark Citrus will then evaluate the trial promotion and their findings before creating a bigger promotion planned for next year.

Mrs Jenkin said in-depth consumer research wasn't something Ironbark could afford to do without a grant.

"We might have just done a small promotion or something but this funding allows us to create a well-co-ordinated project, bigger and better than what we would have done alone," she said.

"It's not just going to benefit our business - if we increase the demand in that market, then other people can benefit as well.

"We're very grateful for the grant."

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner agreed.

"Not only is this a big win for the Wide Bay businesses, but for suppliers right across the state because with increased demand comes more jobs," Mr Furner said.

To avoid further saturating the domestic market, Ironbark Citrus only grows export varieties of mandarins.

The company currently exports to most Asian countries.

Mrs Jenkin said dry conditions had kept the rate of disease low, and the recent cool change would start to bring the colour break.

"The rain has been fantastic too because it's filled them up with a little bit of water," she said.

"It doesn't matter how much you water from the river, nothing compares to a good shower of rain."

Mr Furner said Ironbark Citrus was one of eight diverse food companies to receive second-round funding from the Growing Queensland's Food Exports program.

"From Honey Murcott to Sunset Sweet, Ironbark Citrus know and grow them all," Mr Furner said.

"Susan and Allen Jenkin produce over 5000 tonnes of premium mandarins each year and word must have spread, because it seems the world has developed an appetite for Ironbark Citrus.

"The grant will allow them to expand into Asia's southeast, with high-value, premium mandarins on its way to the Philippines this season."

The Growing Queensland's Food Exports program focuses primarily on horticulture as Queensland is Australia's largest producer of vegetables and the second-largest producer of fruit and nuts.