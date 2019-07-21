Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Mundine will take on Gold Coast kickboxer John Wayne Parr in November. Picture: Clive Franklin
Anthony Mundine will take on Gold Coast kickboxer John Wayne Parr in November. Picture: Clive Franklin
Boxing

Mundine vows to topple ‘deadset legend’

by Grantlee Kieza
20th Jul 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Anthony Mundine wants to finish his fighting career with a bang but he may be walking into an ambush against "The Gunslinger", Gold Coast kickboxing great John Wayne Parr.

The pair of combat sports veterans came fist to fist in Brisbane on Saturday night to announce their November battle, Mundine's first ring appearance since Jeff Horn knocked him out in just 96 seconds at Suncorp Stadium last November.

The bout will take place either at the Gold Coast Convention Centre or Brisbane Convention Centre.

Mundine says he does not want his storied sporting career that included 134 first-grade rugby league games and 57 pro fights to be remembered for the Horn loss.

He says he has the utmost respect for Parr and is "pumped" for the challenge.

"He's a deadset legend," Mundine said. "He's internationally known. I've got nothing but respect for the brother. But I'm going to show him who's his daddy in the boxing ring.''

He said the fact Parr would likely start favourite given his recent activity only made the challenge greater.

"They'll all be asking, 'Can Mundine still do it? Can he come back yet again?''

Mundine hopes to soon start sparring in Brisbane with two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan.

"I want to make sure I'm in tip-top shape because John Wayne Parr will be,'' he said. "This is Australia's version of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor MacGregor fight - two champs from different fight sports and we know how that one finished. The slick boxer won easy."

The weight limit of 75kg will be 4kg more than when a weight-drained Mundine succumbed to Horn's booming left hook.

Mundine is 44 and Parr, 43, although the Gold Coast fighter has been much more active in the ring in recent years, winning kickboxing bouts in Brisbane, Florence, London and California.

Parr had his first kickboxing fight at 14 but in 1998 he started mixing his kickboxing career with life as a professional boxer. He won the Australian middleweight boxing title at Jupiters Casino in 2001.

 

Anthony Mundine and John Wayne Parr will go toe-to-toe in the ring in November. Picture: Clive Franklin
Anthony Mundine and John Wayne Parr will go toe-to-toe in the ring in November. Picture: Clive Franklin

 

In 13 pro fights his only defeats were against world champ Sakio Bika, Australian champ Ian McLeod and world title challenger Nader Hamdan. He was never stopped.

He has held multiple world kickboxing titles and is confident he will be too physically tough and battle-hardened for Mundine, who is a former world super-middleweight boxing champion.

Parr has another kickboxing bout in Japan scheduled for August 18 as a warm-up for the Mundine fight.

"My last boxing fight was 2003 against former WBC world champion Sakio Bika that I lost on points over 12 rounds,'' Parr said. "My KO ratio in boxing is 100 per cent with 10 wins, 10 knockouts, so I know if I can land I can hurt whoever it is in front of me.

"I'm doing this to secure my legacy as one of Australia's greatest.''

More Stories

anthony mundine boxing jeff horn john wayne parr muay thai
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    premium_icon Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    Health ELDERLY residents have been bashed, underfed, neglected and left in pain in Queensland nursing homes over the past year, alarming government audits reveal.

    Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    premium_icon Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    Business Innovative concept to be offered in Brisbane

    Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    premium_icon Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    News She started a petition that has more thna 3000 signatures.

    Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    premium_icon Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    News Queensland prison assaults ‘covered up’, officers claim