Mum’s warning after dog killed by snake bite

Much-loved staffies Lilo and Jinx before the snake attack in their Tinana backyard.

A TINANA mum is warning others of the danger of venomous snakes after her dog copped a fatal bite in her backyard.

Trish Mason noticed her dogs acting strangely on Tuesday morning.

At first she thought the staffies had spotted a mouse, but then her mum started yelling that Jinx, her male dog, had a snake.

The snake was thick, not very long and black in appearance.

Ms Mason isn't sure what type it was.

Her younger female dog, Lilo, went to Jinx's aid and before the family could do anything, Lilo was bitten by the reptile.

Within a minute she was lying on the floor and lost control of her bowels.

Ms Mason rushed Lilo to the vet.

Sadly, the vet rang on Wednesday morning to tell her Lilo had died overnight.

The family was left with a massive vet bill, but without their beloved dog.

Jinx survived the snake attack in Tinana.

"Lilo saved her brother, she took the brunt of the bites," Ms Mason said.

Thankfully Jinx has been cleared after blood tests.

He was on antibiotics after having a reaction from biting the reptile but was otherwise in good health.

Ms Mason said it would have been devastating to lose both of their beloved pets.

The snake was nowhere to be found when the family returned home from the vet and Ms Mason is concerned it could come back to the property.

Her home backs onto bushland where people regularly walk their dogs and she doesn't want a person or their animal to fall victim to a snake bite.

Fraser Coast snake catcher Samuel Hunt said it wasn't unusual for snakes to be on the move at this time of the year.

"It hasn't fully heated up yet, but they are starting to move around," he said.

Mr Hunt said any snake spotted in residential areas could be reported, to be moved back into the bush.

"Dogs are inquisitive and will attack snakes," he said.

To contact a snake catcher, call 0403 382 460.

To help the family with their vet bills, check out their Go Fund Me page by clicking here.