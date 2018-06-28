Why Kmart is ditching DVDs

IF YOU'VE noticed something different about your local Kmart lately, you're not alone. Mums around the country are walking out of the popular department store frustrated that the once bulging racks of well-priced DVDs and CDs are "barely" stocked with any of their children's favourites. They are equally annoyed that it has happened without an official public announcement.

Now Kidspot reports that soon, every title, along with the shelves they sit on will be gone. While it hasn't been given a date, the phase-out of the entertainment products will also affect the online store, which will completely remove all titles.

FOR MORE STORIES LIKE THIS GO TO KIDSPOT.COM.AU

Making room for something better

A Kmart spokesperson told Kidspot: "As part of Kmart's expanding range of in-house designed products we have made the decision to exit DVDs, CDs and Blu-ray products so as to allow space within the store for our new creative and activity based kids products. At present, DVDs, CDs and Blu-ray products are currently on clearance as part of the transition, and we thank our customers and suppliers for their support. We won't be stocking these items online as our decision to exit is across both in-store and online."

Devonport mum Shelley Brokey believes the removal of DVDs and CDs from Kmart stores is "stupid".

"My daughter likes to watch ABC iview but we can't afford the amount of internet it takes to use that so I've relied on Kmart to buy kids DVDs. I know that's the way the world is going but some people just can't afford Netflix or even afford good internet with lots of data," she told Kidspot.

All the shelves are "bare"

Kirsti Shorti Wells, a mum from the Sunshine Coast, said the shelves in her local store in Caloundra were "bare" and was put out by the lack of warning from Kmart.

"I'm very disappointed and feel let down, just like when the video shops closed," she said.

"All the newer movies were gone in the first day of the discounts. It seems it was pot luck if you were in there and got a bargain. No one seemed to know about it. It just happened!"

"I did ask staff why they were discounted and was informed that they would no longer be selling DVDs. As a single mum I always buy from Kmart due to the price being so good or occasionally from Big W. I buy anything from Mary Poppins to what they've recently seen at the cinema. My eldest was learning about the Titanic and I wanted her to see the movie and there was nowhere to get it but Kmart. We cried. She learnt and we've watched it again and again. It's something my kids enjoy a lot. CDs are great for the kids to have their own music in their rooms too. Now I'll either be forced to pay double the price at Coles and Sanity or wait until it comes on TV and record it. Thank goodness for the Video Ezy booths. We enjoy picking those on a Friday night now."

Get in quick before they are all gone.

Some parents are driving almost an hour to find a DVD

Karina Sanders, from Horsham, Victoria, told Kidspot she would soon need to travel 45 minutes away to her nearest Sanity store to purchase DVDs and CDs for her daughters after she saw her local Kmart store was clearing its stock earlier this month.

"All DVDs, CDs and Blu-ray titles had 25 per cent off tags and there very few children's titles to choose from," said Karina, who has relied on the retailer for DVDs for many years. "I buy them for my two girls and it will cost me more and be an inconvenience. I have checked online and had other people check for DVDs I am wanting, but they haven't been able to find them."

Kidspot contacted Target and Big W for official word on their plan with DVD and CD sales, but according to staff, it's business as usual in their stores.

This story originally appeared on kidspot and is republished with permission.