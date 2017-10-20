Mum's tearful thanks as boy is found

REUNITED: A Bundaberg mum has thanked the community after her little boy was found safe.

AN EMOTIONAL Bundaberg mother has thanked the quick response of emergency services after her son went missing in the early hours of Friday morning.

The seven-year-old boy wandered away from his Millbank home just before 7am.

His panicked mother, Megan Symes, noticed her son, Micah, was not with his siblings, who were watching television, a short time later.

She immediately phoned the police who responded within minutes, and started searching the area for her son.

Ms Symes said her son had special needs and had wandered off before with his curious nature.

"He has down syndrome,” she said.

"The children thought he had gone to play in his room but he had actually wandered off.

"It's a horrible feeling to realise your child isn't where you expect them to be.”

She spoke with the NewsMail after the ordeal was over praising the response from everyone involved.

The young boy had walked about 400m up the road and headed toward the sugarcane past Bundaberg's Riverlea Aged care home.

He had fallen down the embankment at the cane field and searchers could not see him from the road, his mother said.

Micah was found just before 8.30am by a farmer and police.

"It (the response) was brilliant, really, really good,” she told the NewsMail.

"It was the police and detectives, they were talking about getting in the dogs because of the canefields I guess visibility isn't that good.

"But then they found him.”

The mother-of-four praised police officers for their compassion and non-judgemental view towards her.

"They were so respectful of me,” she said.

"You know you feel like a terrible person because your kids has got out.

"But they were very very good.”

Ms Symes said the police officers spent time with Micah once he was found talking about what had happened.

"He had fallen down an embankment and had a few little grazes,” she said.

"He was a bit dirty and needed a bath, but otherwise he is all good.”