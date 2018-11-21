Mum’s ‘cruel’ attempt to stop wedding

As her son Seyat prepared to marry Jess, Fatima made one last attempt to stop their wedding in a move that left viewers gobsmacked.

During Tuesday night's episode of Bride and Prejudice, Fatima pleaded with Seyat to call off the wedding to Jess by trashing his future wife.

The protective mother had previously tried and failed to bribe Jess with $10,000 to leave her son while also calling her a "whore" and saying she "smells like cats".

With tears in her eyes just hours before Seyat wed Jess, Fatima told her son he was making a huge mistake.

"I've been crying the whole time I've been here Seyat, are you sure you really want to get married tomorrow Seyat?" Fatima snapped.

"You know you have to spend the rest of your life with this person? It's something really big, and Jess is not ready to get married Seyat, that is what my concern is, and you're not ready.

"Why couldn't you just be friends or stay together and not get married?"

But Seyat refused to back down but later admitted to producers that he was worried Fatima wasn't finished.

"I'm scared that my mum might do something and destroy the wedding," he said.

Arriving at the wedding looking like she was attending a funeral, Fatima's stony facial expression caused tension among the other guests and groom.

Wiping away silent tears, a clearly torn Fatima began shuffling in her chair and hyperventilating as the celebrant asked the crowd if anyone want to say something before Jess and Seyat exchanged vows.

But in a surprise move - and to Jess and Seyat's visible relief - Fatima stayed seated, instead whispering loudly: "This is SICKENING."

After the ceremony Fatima managed a cold kiss on the cheek and curt "congratulations" for Jess before she abruptly left the wedding.

Speaking to producers afterwards, Fatima made it clear all was not forgiven and she still held a grudge against her new daughter-in-law.

"Yes I do feel like I've lost Seyat. This is all Jess' fault, that's why I'm angry, I'm upset," Fatima admitted.

"I just felt like slapping her one … I do feel like crying, it was really sad."

Viewers weren't impressed with Fatima's antics during the wedding, taking to Twitter to blast her over the top reaction during the wedding.

-Bride and Prejudice continues Wednesday night 7.30pm on Channel 7.

