Mum's shock at syringe find before school pick-up

SHOCKING FIND: Kerensa Taylor was sickened to find this syringe in her yard. Contributed

A BUNDABERG mother is warning others to be on the look-out for syringes after someone threw one in her driveway today in broad daylight.

Mum-of-two Kerensa Taylor was heading off to pick her son up from school when she returned home to the unwelcome surprise.

"This sort of behaviour is disgusting,” she said.

"I mean what is the world coming to?

"There are proper places for people to dispose these things, there is no need to throw them in people's front yards, especially a yard that has young children.”

The Branyan St woman said it was the first time such an incident had happened, but it wasn't the first time she'd had a nasty shock.

"This has never happened before at my house, but I have previously found needles in Baldwin Swamp park,” Ms Taylor said.

With a four and six year old at home, Ms Taylor said she was disturbed that someone would do something so disgusting.

"It made me sick to think what kind of person goes around throwing these disgusting things on the ground,” she said.

Her warning to other parents was clear.

"Just be very careful, make sure your kids wear shoes and do regular checks in and around your yard,” she said.

"Also when you're out and about with your kids, keep an eye out.”

The story follows an article from the NewsMail in September last year where local man Allan Chapman spoke out after he stepped on a used syringe at Lake Ellen playground.

Mr Chapman had been attending his nephew's fifth birthday party when the incident happened.

By September 25, even more syringes had been found in the area which is frequented by families and children.

At the time, a council spokesman called on community members to do the right thing when disposing of needles.

"While every effort is made by council staff to maintain parks and gardens, with more than 300 parks and gardens in the region, it is not possible for each one to be inspected on a daily basis,” the spokesperson said.