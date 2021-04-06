Mum’s plea for info after six men beat son on Bundy street

A Bundaberg mother is calling for information after her son was assaulted. Picture is a file photo and does not depict the actual event. Picture: Christopher Chan

A Bundaberg mother is pleading for information after her 18-year-old son was attacked in the dark by a group of six men.

The local mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the incident happened on the evening of Easter Sunday when her son and some female friends were walking near the former Avoca Aldi site.

The group had just finished an evening meal and had decided to go for a walk.

She said it was then that a man unexpectedly grabbed her son from behind, restraining him and wrapping his legs around him.

Before the teen victim knew what was happening, he said another man started to assault him while he was pinned and unable to move.

"This person jumped on his back, grabbed him from behind, wrapped their legs around him," she said.

"While he was being held down, another bashed him."

The teen was eventually knocked to the ground as four more men approached and the young girls ran from the scene in distress.

"They were quite shaken up and in tears," the victim's mother said.

The male victim was reportedly punched in the head and face, stomped on and kicked in the ribs.

After the sickening assault ended, he was told to count to 200 before getting up from where he had been left.

"He kept saying 'why are you doing this?'" the concerned mum said.

"He's been shaking all night and he's extremely sore."

The Bundy mum said her son received treatment at Bundaberg Hospital and had suffered head injuries including a fracture to his face and possible hairline fractures of his ribs. He had to have multiple tests including scans that were sent to specialists in Brisbane and has to follow strict rules, such as not blowing his nose, to prevent further damage to his head as it heals.

Because of the nature of the attack, the victim was not able to get a good look at the men who attacked him, but said they smelled of alcohol and at least one sounded like he may have had a German accent.

The teenager said he detected another language with the other men as they spoke to each other, but felt they may have been of a different origin to the other man.

"This is like something you see on those shows on TV," the victim's mother said.

"I really am scared because he hasn't seen what they look like.

"It makes me feel sick inside if they don't get them, I feel helpless. I felt like I was going to throw up when I heard about it."

The mother is pleading with anyone who may have heard or seen anything, particularly in the Avoca area, or who may remember a group of six men drinking in the area on that evening.

Bundaberg police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should call Police Link on 131 444 and quote QP number 2100635633.