Mum's lie to son leads to home invasion

A man has been charged for his part in a home invasion.

A BUNDABERG mum who lied to her son, falsely accusing her lover of assaulting her, has led to a nasty home invasion in which her lover was beaten by the son in the company of his friend.

The details were revealed in the District Court when Dylan McCaw, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary - entering the man's home by break and in company on July 28 last year; unlawful assault causing bodily harm; common assault; and stealing a surfboard.

McCaw also pleaded guilty to possession of methylamphetamine and marijuana at Bundaberg North on August 7; and having drug utensils (bong and a grinder).

Crown prosecutor Brendan White said the victim was a 45-year-old man who, at the time, had rekindled a relationship with Janelle Oakley.

He said Oakley went to the man's house where she punched and kneed him, then called her son, Jake Offord, 19, saying she had been attacked.

Twenty minutes later the man, who was barricaded inside the house, heard yelling outside saying "he was going to be 'f***ed up”.

Mr White said Offord squeezed inside, punched the man in the face, then opened the door to McCaw and told him to steal the man's surfboard and leave.

"He admitted going there and that Offord was going to sort him out. He was party to Offord's offending.

"He was actively banging on the door outside and yelling.”

Mr White said the offence had "something of a vigilante nature” to sort the man out over what they thought he did.

Mr White said Offord had been dealt with by the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and received a 12-month jail sentence for the burglary offence, suspended for 18 months, and was placed on an 18-month supervised probation order.

Mr White said McCaw did not go into the house to do violence.

In submission, McCaw's defence counsel said he had likely been under more of an illusion as to what happened than the woman's son (Offord), and there was "a fair bit of naivety in his behaviour”.

Judge Leanne Clare SC said that a man had been beaten up in his own home and while she accepted that McCaw thought the man had hurt Mrs Oakley, he had in effect "become a vigilante” and went to the house with Mrs Oakley's son to sort it out.

"You didn't lay a hand on him but you stayed there with (Offord), who beat him. When it became evident he was hurting this man, you continued to stay there,” Judge Clare said.

"He punched and abused him and gave him a black eye. All these things were done against an innocent man.

"Mrs Oakley started it all. She used both of you. She lied to you.

"I hope this is a very clear lesson that you cannot take the law into your own hands.

"He (the man) is entitled to be safe in his own home.”

Judge Clare sentenced McCaw to 12 months jail for the burglary, suspended for 18 months, and put him on an 18-month supervised probation order for the other offences.

"I don't want to see you back before the court ever again,” Judge Clare told McCaw.