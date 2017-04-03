Mums in safe hands at hospital

TOP OF THEIR GAME: Bundaberg Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology team has passed its latest accreditation.

EXPECTANT and future mothers can have confidence in the care they will receive at Bundaberg Hospital after its obstetrics and gynaecology team was given 100% in its latest accreditation process.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists accreditation report found the Bundaberg Hospital team to be meeting every standard and found no areas requiring improvement.

Bundaberg Hospital family services received 100% in its latest accreditation process. vadimguzhva

The recruitment of two full-time senior consultants to replace locums has brought the permanent team up to four, helping provide consistent and stable care to expectant mums and in turn has led to more junior positions being filled by full-time rather than locum staff, Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington said.

Improved rostering procedures, better opportunities for staff training and research, and transparent credentialing were among the improvements made since the last RANZCOG accreditation in 2013, Mr Pennington said.

"It is a real tribute to all the staff that no conditions have been given on the accreditation report as it is a reflection on their hard work to ensure the highest quality care is provided to families at the unit,” Bundaberg Hospital clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Elize Bolton said.

"Everyone from our registrars and family unit nurses to our theatre staff should be proud of what they have achieved.

"The recruitment of two more full-time consultants to replace locum positions has provided continuity of care to local families and stability within our family unit team, which has helped lift the standard of overall care.”

Mr Pennington praised the results from the RANZCOG accreditation report as the best he had seen since starting in his role within the service.

"I want to congratulate all the staff who work within the family unit and in the theatres, as it is their hard work that has been recognised in this report,” he said.