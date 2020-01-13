Mum’s horror find in supermarket fruit buy

A mum-of-two has fled her home after a bunch of bananas burst open releasing "hundreds, if not thousands", of spiders.

UK woman Holly Cray, 21, fears lethal Brazilian wandering spiders had escaped from her Asda supermarket delivery.

She took her son, four, and five-month-old baby to a hotel, then her grandmother's home.

Ms Cray said: "There was a fresh sac of the spiders.

Holly Cray fled her home after 'hundreds' of spiders burst from a bunch of bananas. Picture: The Sun.

"What if the mother is in the house? They don't look innocent. I can tell by their look."

Council pest controllers may fumigate the home.

Asda has had talks with Holly but said it was "almost impossible" that the spiders were tropical.

The company said each of the billion bananas it imports a year were checked for stowaways.

A spokesman said: "We sell around one billion bananas every year and each and every one is washed, sprayed and manually checked for quality and stowaways before being transported in the UK.

The bananas came with other shopping from her Asda delivery. Picture: The Sun

"We are in contact with Ms Cray to look into the matter in detail and to find a resolution.

"We'd also like to reassure all our customers at our Pembroke store that the chance of finding a spider is incredibly low, and it's even less likely that a tropical spider could survive outside of their warm climate."

METAL FINDS IN YOGHURT, PORK

Spiders aren't the only thing shoppers have reported finding in their supermarket purchases.

Back in May last year, a Brisbane woman said she was left "extremely disappointed" in Coles' response to her finding a metal object in a piece of the supermarket's branded pork.

The alleged shopper posted her frustration to the supermarket giant's Facebook page with a photo of the unwanted item she says was lodged inside the pork sirloin.

A Coles spokesman told news.com.au at the time the company had taken steps to deal with the issue.

A woman got a nasty surprise in her breakfast she bought at Woolworths. Picture: Facebook.

Another woman, this time in Melbourne, also claimed she found a piece of metal in her mouthful of yoghurt she bought at Woolworths.

She spat out the strange item and saw it was a stray piece of metal that had been lodged inside the yoghurt made by Chobani.

Woolworths provided a comment to news.com.au, saying it had communicated the issue with Chobani.

Part of this article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission