Mum's heartbreaking tribute to young son

Tyson's mother and father, Lytece Maree (holding photo) and Robert Christensen (black shirt) and their extended family have been overwhelmed by the community support.

Tyson's mother and father, Lytece Maree (holding photo) and Robert Christensen (black shirt) and their extended family have been overwhelmed by the community support. Laura Blackmore

THE eldest of six children and the only boy, it was only natural that Tyson Christensen liked to tease his five younger sisters.

However, his family is coming to terms with the fact there will be no more pranks.

Tyson, 12, an excellent big brother, a son, a mate, a footy player, an animal lover, and a student at Murgon State High School in the South Burnett, died on July 28, 2019.

Family and friends have travelled from all over to support the Wondai family.

Tyson's mum, Lytece Maree Christensen, told the South Burnett Times her son was always a really good big brother to his younger siblings.

"He was always helping me out with the girls," Mrs Christensen said.

"Tyson was the man of the house when their dad was away working.

"I'm really starting to struggle now that reality is starting to kick in.

"It's really hard when I find myself needing help with something and he's not there to call out," she said.

Lytece and husband Robert have six children including Tyson, who would have turned 13 in October.

The last family photo of the Christensen siblings before Tyson's unexpected death. Laura Blackmore

Siblings Anna Maree, 11, Jesika, 6, Sarah, 4, Hailey, 2 and Tayla seven months, adored their fun, loving big brother.

"They had their moments like any sibling relationship, but they just loved him," Mrs Christensen said.

"The girls don't fully understand what has happened and are still processing it, especially the oldest one.

"She understands the most and has had to accept it," she said.

Tyson also loved his footy and had played since under 6s for the Wondai Wolves Rugby League Club.

"He had quite a number of mates at the club and we call the club our sports family," Mrs Christensen said.

"They have really united behind our family during this difficult time."

Wheatlands School, where Tyson went to primary school, also held a 'free dress day', she said.

"They have asked the kids to wear yellow because that was his favourite colour.

"The school has really helped out my family, especially a few of the mothers who have reached out to us."

Mrs Christensen fondly remembers one of her proudest moments of her son from a special awards night when he was a student at Wheatlands.

She said he had always liked to make art and would draw anything that came to his creative mind.

"Tyson had been asked to paint an emotion for a class project and he wasn't allowed to discuss the project with us," she said.

"When we went to the school, he was so happy because I picked out which was his artwork."

The painting Tyson made for his school assessment, which made his mother and father so proud. Laura Blackmore

Surrounded by over a dozen family pets at home, Tyson also loved to help out his grandma, Sharen Christensen, with her horses on their property.

"Tyson didn't care what animal it was, he just loved it," Mrs Christensen said.

The family are yet to confirm funeral arrangements.

"It's taken me a while to accept those terms and his name together," Mrs Christensen said.

"I find it really hard to talk about him in past tense."

"However, we have a great support system happening at the moment. The community has really wowed us with their donations and what they have done for us and are still continuing to do."

Tyson will be remembered by his mother and father, Lytece Maree and Robert Christensen, his five younger siblings, Anne-Maree, Jesika, Sarah, Hailey and Tayla, his grandparents Sharen and Col Christensen, Rachael and Mark Lavis and Michael Mears, and all of his aunties and uncles, cousins and extended family.

If you would like to contribute and support the family, visit the GoFundMe page here.

If this story has raised any issues for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.