Mum's genius $500 grocery hack

Saving money on the weekly grocery shop is one thing all of us parents would like to master.

One savvy mum discovered she could save up to $500 on groceries, just by spending a few minutes a day online.

Isabel Bolton, 24, from the Sunshine Coast saves heaps of money simply by checking out the specials for the day at Coles and Woolies.

Over the weekend she managed to save over $100 dollars on a meat haul which she aims to use over the Christmas period.

Isabel has saved up to $500 on her grocery shop. Image: Supplied.

"ALL OF THIS COST JUST $68!"

And a few weeks ago, she bought three packets of mince, eight sausages, four salmon fillets, 20 chicken drumsticks, a tray of grilled cheese, sweetcorn, flatbreads and chicken burgers all for $68.

"Picked up some reduced items this morning from Coles," the mum of one posted on Instagram.

"All of this cost $68 and we will be stocked up for a while! Also getting $10 back in flybuys points from this shop! I definitely love a markdown and I'm super happy with this haul from this morning, she wrote.

Markdowns aside, Isabel also managed to bag herself a whopping $500 Coles voucher with minimal effort.

"I started by reviewing the baby products online. You get points for each review you do and they equate to vouchers. The vouchers get sent via email once you reach a certain amount of points," she tells Kidspot.

"I have shared my friends who have also used it and earned vouchers and they love it too! You can choose between a Coles, Kmart and a Target voucher.

"It's been amazing to earn some extra money to put towards our weekly shopping. It helped us out a lot when my little one was younger and I wasn't working as much," she adds.

Isabel's Christmas special shop where she saved hundreds of dollars. Image: Supplied.

"EARN CASH BY CHATTING ABOUT YOUR FAVOURITES"

Alexie O'Brien Chief Operations Officer behind Tell Me Baby, the site Isabel uses, said they wanted to create an easy way for parents taking time to spend with bub - to be rewarded fairly for their contributions and expert opinion.

"Instead of having to spend an exorbitant amount of money to get a few points towards a voucher, or wait until a rewards promotion is on to earn a small amount off your next shop, we wanted to change the game and give back to parents who are passionate about helping other mums find the best baby products - by letting them earn cash just by chatting about their favourites," said Alex.

"This is a great way for parents at home on parental leave to earn some extra cash and choose where to spend it based on what their family needs. They can earn vouchers to spend at the Tell Me Baby online shop, buy groceries at Coles or clothing and homewares at Kmart or Target."

"Mums are already busy enough as it is and we want them to be able to treat themselves to whatever they like," she added.

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and was republished with permission.