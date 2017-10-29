Mum's drug use taking food from her children's mouths

Supreme Court Justice Peter Applegarth says our jails are overcrowded and drug users are being denied access to rehabilitation facilities.

A MUM who bulk-buys her drugs to save money and who was busted with enough illicit powder to yield 4.34g of pure ice was told her actions were "a tragic thing” because it took food from her children's mouths.

In the Supreme Court at Bundaberg, Justice Peter Applegarth told drug user Nadine Mae Gould that the really important people in the case were not in the courtroom that day.

"They are your children. Their welfare is common concern for all of us, their education, and that they have a mother who works and supports them.

"You make the choice to whether you go in the revolving door of the criminal justice system, or whether you remain drug-free. I hope it's the last time a judge has to see you.”

Gould, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of the dangerous drug methylamphetamine in excess of 2g at Gympie on March 25 last year; and possession of instructions to produce a dangerous drug at Avoca on April 3 this year. She pleaded to lesser charges including drug possession in Goondiwindi, and taking a motor vehicle (a hire car).

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said Gould's car was stopped by police at Gympie and she was found with 5.82g of powder in clip-seal bags - enough to yield 4.3g of pure methylamphetamine.

And when on bail in April, Bundaberg police found her with a 180-page booklet (on a USB stick) on how to construct a clandestine drug laboratory. She also failed to comply with a night curfew.

Mr Cummings said the offence was aggravated as Gould had been on probation for drug offences but continued to offend, demonstrating "that the hope of rehabilitation has not been realised”.

Barrister Callan Cassidy said Gould accepted she had a drug problem but had not been given any rehabilitation programs since going into custody on April 3.

Mr Cassidy said Gould instructed she was paid $900 a fortnight in benefits and saved her money to buy in bulk to get a reduced rate.

"She regrets her decisions and the adverse impact on her children and parents. She has had no visits from her children in prison,” Mr Cassidy said.

"And no phone calls as the children become upset as this reminds them of her absence.

"She instructs she went to buy an eight ball.”

Court discussion included the prices being paid for methamphetamine and the deals - an eight ball weighing 3.5g.

But Justice Applegarth noted Gould had 5.8g.

"It must be a most generous drug dealer in Gympie if you are going to buy an eight ball and end up with 5.8g,” Justice Applegarth observed.

He accepted there was no evidence that Gould supplied others.

Justice Applegarth said the State Budget would be in better shape if people with serious drug problems were held in secure residential rehabilitation facilities where they could access drug programs.

He said Queensland had overcrowded jails because so many people were being held on remand and it was a shame as they could not do such courses.

"The State Budget would be in better shape if people with drug problems were under lock and key in a residential rehabilitation facility where they can address their drug problems,” he said.

"But we have overcrowded prisons as we just can't let people like your client walk the street with an unresolved drug problem.

"There is a need for appropriate courses and training when in jail.”

He said Gould had also been found with methylamphetamine (1g) and two used glass smoking pipes at Goondiwindi in May 2016, and in December last year she was found with a used glass pipe, telling police officers she had smoked ice.

He said in March this year Gould hired a car, did not return it and police later found the car in Bundaberg - the offence "consistent with a drug-addled brain”.

Gould was sentenced to two years jail for drug possession and 12 months for having the drug lab instructions, the sentences to be served concurrent. Lesser terms were imposed for the other offences.

Gould, who has been in custody almost seven months, was released to immediate parole.