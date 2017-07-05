Dad bashed as child's mum breaks into home to take son

A DESPERATE mum who wanted to see her son helped organise a late-night home invasion with others to grab the child.

But the home invasion turned violent when the child's surprised father was attacked by some of the men who entered the house.

Tayla Jane Holden, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assaults causing bodily harm while armed in company, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent and breaching bail.

Lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client had asked a man, Joshua Bressler, to come to the man's house to help sort things out about a child.

Holden later told others involved to make sure no one hit the man, her former partner, or to break anything at the house.

The court heard that Holden said that if her former partner "starts going off, just hold him back. Don't bash him, don't break anything".

"No one else was to pick (the child) up," Mrs Maloy said.

When Magistrate Belinda Merrin queried whether Holden had been offered help by Mr Bressler and another man, Mrs Maloy said she had.

Ms Merrin asked if Holden had been aware of the other man's history of violence.

Mrs Maloy said she was, and had known him for a long time.

She asked that her client not serve any time in jail, saying she had no criminal history and was a mother of three children with a significant prospect of rehabilitation.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said a sentence of 12-18 months jail was appropriate, although Holden had no prior offences.

"Going to a house at 10pm and forcing entry, it is naive of her to think that no sort of assault would take place," Snr Const Klassen said.

Ms Merrin said that an assault occurring was a probable consequence of an unlawful entry at a home at night.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Holden procured the burglary, and the assaults happened as a result.

"She needs to be held responsible for that," he said.

Ms Merrin said Holden and four men entered the house and the men confronted her former partner, who was kicked and punched, suffering bruising and abrasions.

"You grabbed the child and removed him. And you, on leaving, told them to desist," Ms Merrin said.

But, Ms Merrin said, Holden was 19 at the time, and a vulnerable woman who had experienced tragic life experiences.

Holden was sentenced to 18 months jail for the break and enter and released to immediate parole.

She received nine months jail for the assault and was placed on a suspended sentence for two years.

Ms Merrin also fined her $300 for breaching bail.