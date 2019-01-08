Mums and bubs paying the price for formula bulk buying

LITTLE ONE: London Clark was born prematurely, and mum Maranda Duncan says shopping around for hours for baby formula puts stress on both of them.

LITTLE ONE: London Clark was born prematurely, and mum Maranda Duncan says shopping around for hours for baby formula puts stress on both of them. contributed

AS NEW pictures of a silver car full to the roof with tins of baby formula make their way around Bundaberg's social media groups, local mums are saying "no more”.

One mum who has had enough is Maranda Duncan.

She says she's been unable to find a reliable stockist of baby formula for at least a month.

With a young baby and ongoing medical issues from giving birth prematurely, Ms Duncan said she shouldn't have to be stressed just trying to feed her child.

"I've even been ringing places in advance before going to stores before I do the groceries,” Ms Duncan said.

"There are so many of us (mothers) that feel the same way.

"Whoever this guy is (bulk buying formula) is going in to shops and just piling up.”

MILK RUN: The man places more formula tins in a car parked at Hinkler Central. Contributed

New pictures of a silver car filled with tins of baby formula made the rounds of Bundaberg's Facebook pages yesterday, and it comes just over a week after the man was spotted piling dozens of tins into his car.

The man has been seen at Stockland, Hinkler Central and in the CBD.

Ms Duncan said with her baby, London Clark, born at just 750g at about 28 weeks, they were both "lucky to be here”.

"We (mothers) can't buy powder in bulk because there are limits placed on how much you can buy,” she said.

"Yet we have someone here buying it all in bulk and they don't even need it.

"Its unbelievable and apparently police can't do anything about it.”

She said it was astounding there were not more limits in place.

"There has to be something they can do ... this is Bundaberg for God's sake,” she said.

"If this was Brisbane it may be a bit different, but it's Bundy they should be able to stop them.”

Many tins end up for sale online, to cater to a growing Chinese demand for high quality product.

Another fed-up mum is Joan Maclennan.

STOCKPILE: Tins of baby formula in the back of a car that's been seen at Stockland, Hinkler Central and the CBD. contributed

Ms Maclennan said it was "beyond a joke our babies have a risk of going without because people like that buy up all the formula”.

"On many occasions I've gone to get my daughter her formula to find the shelves empty of many brands,” she said.

"Buying formula for my bub is getting harder, and living out of town to then drive around everywhere to find it is wearing very thin.

"Having my daughter with silent reflux I can't chop and change formulas when they are sold out of the only one that doesn't make her sick, which is even more frustrating.”

A Hinkler Central spokeswoman said while the local shopping centre worked closely with their retailers, "it is a matter for our retailers to put in place protocols that prevent customers stockpiling certain items”.

Stockland Bundaberg was contacted for comment, but did not provide a response before deadline.