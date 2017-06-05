24°
Mum's agony after operation that was meant to help her

Eliza Goetze
| 5th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN: Karen Downie has suffered chronic pain due to a vaginal mesh implant she had inserted in 2009. A class action law suit is now underway against manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and AMS.
"HOLY s**t - how does that happen?"

Karen Downie was browsing the internet when she made the discovery she describes as a "newsflash".

An ad caught her eye for a class action lawsuit. The word that stood out was "vagimesh".

It might draw a blank for some but for the Bundy mother of three, the word put shivers down her spine.

It stood for the chronic pain that had made her life hell for the last eight years.

In 2009, Mrs Downie, 54, had two operations at Bundaberg Hospital to correct a vaginal prolapse which had been causing incontinence.

Doctors inserted two vaginal mesh implants at the front and back of her vagina "which lifts everything up, basically," she said.

"It was suggested I have the operation and that would solve the stress incontinence and the prolapse itself."

Nearly one in two women who have been pregnant will have some kind of prolapse.

For many it's a humiliating problem, but what happened in the years since the operation has driven Mrs Downie to speak up about it.

"It was three or four months (after the operation) and I could still feel the bulging," she recalled.

"It's hard to describe, but it felt like I had a big ball down there."

And ever since, she said, "Every time I lie down to sleep, I feel a burning sensation."

The operation was supposed to allow her to get back to work and back on the dance floor at parties without fear of wetting herself.

Instead, she now lives in constant pain.

Enjoying sex with her husband is out of the question.

"It's too painful, too traumatic to even think about," she said.

"I'm so lucky my husband is understanding. He still loves me.

"(But) even talking about it with him is hard; it's easier to talk to a stranger about it."

She returned to her GP and gynaecologist several times over the years to try and find a solution, but said she was "too scared" to undergo surgery to remove the mesh, with no guarantee it would stop the pain.

"They say 'We'll give you these drugs', but I don't want to be on drugs forever.

"I was working before, during and after the operation; they'd say wait three or six months to heal, so you're just waiting, waiting, waiting to feel better.

"After a while I thought, 'maybe I won't ever completely heal'.

"You live your life even though you know something's not right.

"As women we just suck it up and move on."

Mrs Downie's implant and eight other models, produced by pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson and AMS, are now the subject of a recall.

The fault has been classified as as mesh erosion, also known as mesh extrusion or exposure, which occurs when the mesh erodes the vaginal wall or into nearby organs.

Shine Lawyers is leading a class action lawsuit against the companies to hold them liable for the pain they are alleged to have caused an estimated 7000 women across Australia.

When Mrs Downie saw the advertisement it unlocked information she hadn't received from her GP or the hospital.

"I clicked on it and I was like, 'holy crap'. I did more research, I googled it, and I realised the product they used, the mesh, was recalled.

"I was like, 'What? I have this inside my body.'

"It freaked me out... but it also gave me answers."

Like many people suffering chronic pain, Mrs Downie has been on antidepressants for years.

The questions swirling inside her head "sent her nuts".

"How did it get past Australian regulations?

"How many women have this in their bodies?

"How many, like me, didn't know about it? Shouldn't they have contacted all the patients to tell them?"

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an announcement in 2008 advising of the serious complications associated with surgical mesh placed through the vagina to treat pelvic organ prolapse.

In 2012, the FDA issued an update advising the serious complications associated with transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse were "not rare".

Shine Lawyers principal Jan Saddler said awareness of the danger then began to spread to Australia.

"This product was put on to the market to offer a more efficient, effective form of treatment," Ms Saddler said.

"It became overwhelmingly obvious it was not consistent with the product being a safe product, fit for the purpose it was provided.

"The statistics vary but we would say we're looking some products complication rates upwards of 30%.

"The impact on people's lives, in so many different aspects, is phenomenal.

"These ladies have been let down."

Mrs Downie became emotional when she heard about an online support group for women who have experienced complications from the vaginal mesh implants.

"If I can help just one other woman who is unaware, I would be over the moon," she said.

Three lead applicants in the class action will testify in the court proceedings against Johnson & Johnson and AMS, but provided you have one of the nine products and you have had a complication, you are an eligible group member, Ms Saddler said.

The road to compensation, however, will be long.

"There will be a judgment for the applicants in relation to the allegations made and with those findings we would (then push for) the people eligible to receive compensation.

"The court does not make a determination with damages - that will be determined at a later date and that process can take a lengthy period of time."

You can view the list of products involved in the class action at www.shine.com.au/service/class-actions.

If you think you may be eligible you can phone Shine Lawyers on 4151 9000.

Post Your Ad Here!