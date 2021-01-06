Mum’s $400 Facebook messenger mistake

A MUM of a teenager landed herself a $400 fine for mentioning her daughter in a Facebook group chat.

The bizarre circumstances arose after the girl lodged a domestic violence order against her mum, with a condition that she not mention her or publish photos of her on social media.

After the initial protection order was filed, the Bellbird Park woman, who must stay anonymous for legal reasons, shared the news with her family, via a Facebook group conversation.

The aggrieved was in the group, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

"(The woman) was prohibited from using the internet, including social networking sites, to communicate with the public pictures of, or make comments concerning the aggrieved," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said.

"The aggrieved, defendant and several of their family members were involved in a group chat on Facebook messenger."

Sgt Caldwell said the woman sent a message to the group chat on August 22, 2020 at 10.57am.

"(She said) 'Hey all, just letting everyone know, (the aggrieved) has put a DVO on me and her brothers for no reason. She's staying across the road with all gays and sleeping with a bio-sexual (sic)'," Sgt Caldwell told the court.

"(She said) 'Also, I had a phone call from her high school stating I'm not allowed to contact the school, nor can my mum or my best friend. Sorry to say this but you all need to know'."

The aggrieved was quick to alert police to the DVO breach, visiting the police station the next day.

When police visited the woman at her home, she confirmed she had sent the messages.

"She said she was aware the aggrieved was in the group chat at the time she sent the message. She said she sent the message to make family aware the DVO had been placed," Sgt Caldwell said.

"When asked if there were any other means she could have used to advise family members, she said she could have called."

Facing a breach of the DVO, the woman was represented by the duty lawyer, who argued the woman had only been trying to let the family know what had happened.

"She understands that going further than that and making those comments is the breach of the order," the duty lawyer said.

"It's my submission it's a low-level breach of the order and she's now understanding more what that (DVO) condition means."

Magistrate Andrew Cridland fined the woman $400 but did not record a conviction.

