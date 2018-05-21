Mumpreneur: Ruth's amazing path to starting at-home business

MUMPRENEUR: Ruth Muller started her business Print Ark after realising being a stay-at-home Mum could unleash her artistic ability.

WHEN Ruth Muller launched Print Ark a year ago, she had no idea she would be helping creative women from across Australia turn their hobbies into flourishing businesses.

The concept was born out of frustration, but soon developed into a desire to see fellow "mumpreneurs” succeed.

Originally from Bundaberg, Ruth Muller led a demanding career as a social worker both here and overseas which left her with little time for the things she enjoyed.

Becoming a mum reignited the 32 year old's creativity and eventually, led to creation of her business called Print Ark

"Women often say that being a mum can erode some of your identity,” she said.

"For me, it was the opposite. I started drawing and painting again, dabbling and learning graphic design.

"As I began looking for ways to market and sell my art, I discovered just how many women are creating beautiful artwork, but struggling to make a profit.”

Ms Muller said too many women dismissed their own creativity as being "little more than a hobby”.

"So they aren't willing to invest the time,” she said.

"Those who do give it a go, can find it incredibly difficult to build an organic following that results in sales.

"I wanted to build an online community for artists, no matter where they live or what stage they're at, that would enable them to spend more time doing what they love - creating.”

In its first year, Print Ark has attracted more than 7000 Facebook followers and 3000 on Instagram.

Ruth said Print Ark served two purposes - giving time-poor artists an audience of art lovers and providing buyers with a one-stop-shop.

"Decorating my three children's bedrooms was extremely frustrating, because of how difficult it was to find affordable wall art online that was also unique,” she said.

"Many people can't afford originals but don't want mass-produced prints like those sold in department stores.

”They want to support small business.”

Ms Muller said Print Ark offered a wide range of prints for the home or office to suit every taste and budget: fine art, photography and graphic design.

She is now hoping that Print Ark's inaugural Showcase, launched this week to celebrate its first birthday, will encourage more women to pursue their creative dreams from home.

"Collectively we are stronger. We can share our resources and knowledge to help each other succeed,” she said.

Find out more about the business at http://www.printark.com.au